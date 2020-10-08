Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Virtusa in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 7,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

