Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TBIO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,054. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

