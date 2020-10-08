Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after buying an additional 1,948,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 489,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078,446. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -604.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

