Brady (LON:BRY) Trading Up 2.8%

Brady PLC (LON:BRY)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Approximately 1,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.20.

About Brady (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

