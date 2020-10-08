BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Tops $622,690.14

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $622,690.14 and approximately $632.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.67 or 0.04763762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031749 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

