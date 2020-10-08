Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 81,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 149,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (15.13) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

