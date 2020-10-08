BOMB (BOMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,114.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $503,828.66 and approximately $60,114.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,784 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

