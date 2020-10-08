BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.64. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 44,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.84% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.