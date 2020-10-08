BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 34,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.58% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.