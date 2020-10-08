BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

AZO stock opened at $1,139.99 on Monday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,095.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

