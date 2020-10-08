BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Shares Down 0.8%

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 12,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 37,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

About BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

