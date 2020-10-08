Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 90,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 232,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 233.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth $428,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

