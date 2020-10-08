BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Price Down 1%

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 4,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 20,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000.

