BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Trading 0% Higher

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.04. 61,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 90,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

