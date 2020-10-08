Blackrock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Blackrock Emerging Europe PLC (LON:BEEP) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.16). 1,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

About Blackrock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP)

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.