Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKI. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

BKI stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

