Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $57,468.57 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $57,468.57 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001293 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,232,966 coins and its circulating supply is 9,232,962 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

