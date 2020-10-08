Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,127.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $567,157.83 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00571699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

