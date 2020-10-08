Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, Binance and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000947 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030748 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Indodax, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Crex24, BigONE, Exrates and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

