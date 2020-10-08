Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Main First Bank raised CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

COIHY traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

