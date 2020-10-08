Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of WBRBY opened at $5.37 on Monday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

