Beaxy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,104.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $801,091.56 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.04713661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.