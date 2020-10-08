Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Shares of BECN opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

