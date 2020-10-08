Barclays Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $5.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 88,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in PBF Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

