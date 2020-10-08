Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective operations, an accretive customer base and solid product portfolio. The CPaaS segment is considered to be the key driver of its long-term growth strategy. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with usage-based revenue model. Bandwidth intends to enhance its international customer base on the back of a dynamic business model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. Dependency on third parties for billing purposes might lead to billing inconsistencies. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. Further, it faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAND. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $171.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $188.19.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $4,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.