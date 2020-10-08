Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.