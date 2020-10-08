Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.5%

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). 31,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 394,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $392.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.