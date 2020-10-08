Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:BAD traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 130,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$41.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$134.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.40 million. Research analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total transaction of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,620.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

