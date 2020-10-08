Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 2.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 11,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

