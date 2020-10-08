Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 994,900%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s stock price was up 994,900% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $8,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

