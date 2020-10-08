Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

