Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

AUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.