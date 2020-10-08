ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASM International stock remained flat at $$148.45 on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31. ASM International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

