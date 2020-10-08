Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00034963 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $127.28 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.91 or 0.04696020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031705 BTC.

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

