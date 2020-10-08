Arcblock Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox and LBank. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00253151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.01521606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155778 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, Cobinhood, DragonEX, LBank, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

