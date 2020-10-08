ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020 // Comments off

TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66.

ARC Resources Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.