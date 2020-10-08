Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 143,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 78,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRSK. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,291,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,916,000.

