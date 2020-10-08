Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Down 16.3%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) fell 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.