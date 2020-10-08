Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives $8.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE:APHA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 552,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aphria by 1,237.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aphria by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.