Anyswap Price Hits $0.59 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.