Analyzing Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Celgene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celgene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celgene and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene $15.28 billion 5.04 $4.05 billion $7.61 14.22 Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.59 million N/A N/A

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Celgene has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celgene and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene 34.63% 78.15% 18.54% Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.08% -96.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celgene and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene 0 5 0 0 2.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celgene presently has a consensus target price of $106.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Celgene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celgene is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Celgene beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rrAML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation; VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and AML; THALOMID to treat patients with MM; and ISTODAX, an epigenetic modifier. Its preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates include small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases, myeloid diseases, epigenetics, protein homeostasis, and immuno-oncology. The company has agreements with BeiGene, Ltd; Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and EXSCIENTIA LTD. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

