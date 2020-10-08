Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,953. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

