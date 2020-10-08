Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $230.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.70 million and the highest is $236.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $277.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $904.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.40 million to $911.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $961.60 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $993.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $69.96. 7,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

