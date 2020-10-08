Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.10). Apache reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 442,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,139,402. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

