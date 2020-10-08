Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $39.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $168.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $207.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.24 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.