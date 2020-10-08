Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BFST shares. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

