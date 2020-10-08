Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post $942.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.00 million. Apache posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 442,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

