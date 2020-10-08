AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading Up 2%

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

