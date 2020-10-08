American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,082. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

