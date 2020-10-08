Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,190.34. 165,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,208.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,738.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

